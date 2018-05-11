Authorities Warn: Navigation Hazards North of Sartell Dam

SARTELL -- Authorities are warning boaters of some navigational hazards on the Mississippi River just north of the Sartell Dam.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says reps from Eagle Creek Energy told them high water flows at the dam, are interfering with the placement of some normally used safety features. The features are their string of warning buoys and safety catch cable.

Authorities say the lack of these safety measures will make navigation near the dam dangerous. You're strongly encouraged to stay at least 200 feet away from the dam until the buoys and catch cable are in place.