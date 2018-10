ST. AUGUSTA -- Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash near St. Augusta Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 23000 block of County Road 75.

Police say it was a car versus semi crash. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews are still on scene and County Road 75 between Opportunity Drive and 240th Street remain closed.

More information is expected to be released later.