Authorities Investigating Burglary at St. Augusta Liquor Store

ST. AUGUSTA -- Stearns County authorities are asking for help in solving a St. Augusta liquor store break-in.

The sheriff's office was called out to DeLux Liquor at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 136 Wednesday morning. Deputies arrived to find someone had smashed the glass on the front door and burglarized the store.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity at that location Tuesday night into the early morning hours Wednesday.

The sheriff's office has not said what was taken or any other damage which may have occurred.