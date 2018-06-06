Authorities Identify 3-Year-Old Who Drowned in Family Pool

MONTROSE, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a 3-year-old boy who drowned in his family's swimming pool in Wright County.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office identifies the boy as Nolan James Muonio of Montrose.

According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the boy was found unconscious at the bottom of the pool on Friday. Lifesaving efforts had begun before authorities arrived.

The child was flown to a Minneapolis hospital, where he died Sunday.