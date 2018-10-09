Arson Suspect Arrested for 2015 Waite Park Quarry Fire

WAITE PARK -- Authorities arrested a St. Cloud man Tuesday in connection to a 3-year-old fire at a Waite Park granite quarry. Forty-seven-year-old Raymond Curtis of St. Cloud faces charges of 1st and 2nd-degree arson.

The fire was started at the Martin Marietta granite quarry in Waite Park back in April of 2015 and caused several millions of dollars in damage. Although there was evidence at the scene indicating the fire was set on purpose, no suspects were identified at the time.

The Waite Park Police department says Curtis is a former employee of the quarry.

Waite Park Police, the Minnesota State Fire Marshall, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms continued their investigation which led to the arrest years later.