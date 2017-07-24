ST. CLOUD -- A man who has several convictions for peeping at women and peering into their bedroom windows has been charged with a similar crime, just weeks after he was sentenced.

A new complaint against 31-year-old Derek George accuses him of looking into a St. Cloud woman's window while holding a camera and touching himself.

Police were called to the 400 block of 19 1/2 Avenue North at 1:30 a.m. July 8th. The woman told officers she saw a man with red hair looking through her shades as she dressed.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman picked George out of a photo lineup and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

George was sentenced June 30th to just over a year in prison for the previous string of peeping crimes. The prison term was stayed as long as he didn't violate the terms of his probation.

George is now charged with two felony counts of stalking within 10 years of a previous conviction and one felony count of interfering with privacy. No court date has been set.