AVON -- You can find some new ideas on how to deck your halls at this year's Zonta Christmas House.

For the past 27 years the Zonta Club of St. Cloud has been decorating a home in the St. Cloud metro area to showcase new holiday decor but to also raise money for several causes.

Deb Kellerman is with the Zonta Club of St. Cloud. She says all the ticket sale proceeds go toward area non-profits and education opportunities.

"Our funds are raised and go to, Anna Marie's Alliance, the women's shelter and we try to stop violence against women. We try to educate young girls so besides Anna Marie's we also help out Journey Home, which is a residential treatment home for women. We have dedicated funds for scholarships locally, in our district and globally."

This year's Zonta Christmas House is in Avon at 10896 North Ridge Lane, about three miles from Kay's Kitchen. Kristen Freeman also is with the Zonta Club of St. Cloud. She says over 20 area decorators collaborated to design each room in the home.

"Typically we have between 20 and 25 [decorators] some will do the big spaces, even hallways in the bathrooms will be decorated designers. So the fun thing is, no matter where you go you can see a different flavor in each part of the house."

The home will be open Friday from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 in advance at Coborn's, Cash Wise, Crafts Direct and Westside Liquor in Waite Park. Tickets at the door will be $15.

