Deck the Halls! Zonta Christmas House Set to Open Friday

ST. CLOUD -- You can get some new ideas on how to deck your halls this holiday season at the Zonta Christmas House.

Every year the Zonta Club of St. Cloud organizes the event where an area home is decorated by local businesses.

You can tour the decorated home this Friday from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. This year's home will be at 8705 Old Highway Road North in St. Cloud. It's just west of Menards.

Deb Kellerman is one of the organizers for the Zonta Christmas House. She says every decorator has free rein over the room they are assigned.

"We let every decorator do their own, we have no holds barred, I look forward to their creativity. I'm not a real creative person and so I look forward to every room being different."

Liz Schultz is one the decorators. She says she focuses on creating a modern look every year.

"I tend to do something a little different. I shy away from the red and green just because I know other people will do that classic look. So this year I'm doing pink, gold and white."

Last year, Schultz decorated a little girl's room in a Paris theme.

You'll be able to see where you can find each piece as you walk through the house. Kellerman says decorators will have coupons and signs on their pieces. Last year, the Copper Pony was voted as the top decorator, followed by Modern Barnyard in second place.

About 15-20 local businesses take part in the Zonta Christmas House. Tickets to the event are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All proceeds go toward Anna Marie's Alliance , Journey Home , Terebinth Refuge and other Zonta Internation Service Projects.

To get your tickets follow the link below.