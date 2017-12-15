Around the Town: Country Lights Festival Prepares for Santa

SARTELL -- You can come out and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus Friday night in Sartell.

As part of the County Financial, Country Lights Festival, your little ones can meet the famous North Pole couple at the Sartell Community Center. Bill Corcoran is with Country Financial he says there will be plenty of fun for the whole family.

"We've got some great evening festivities for families. From 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. we'll have Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, we'll have cookies thanks to the Girl Scouts, hot chocolate for everybody and bond fires as well."

Christmas lights were put up around Lake Francis earlier this month and are on display every night through the end of the month.

Corcoran says to remember to bundle up though because it does get cold walking around the lake.

"Dress warm, it's great when you're standing next to the bond fire but as soon as you step away from it, it tends to get a little chilly. So we've had some families come out a little underdressed and they come back in a little bit colder, you definitely will enjoy it more if you dress for it."

Since Country Financial has had the light display up they've seen a great turn out of families and friends coming out to take a stroll around the lake.