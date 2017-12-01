New Christmas Light Display to Bring Yuletide Cheer to Sartell

SARTELL -- Thousands of Christmas Lights will soon make Lake Francis in Sartell glow with yuletide cheer.

The Country Lights Festival is a holiday light display put on by volunteers and area businesses.

Bill Corcoran is with Country Financial and says they thought it was a great thing for families in Central Minnesota to enjoy.

"We just thought it was a neat way to give back to the community. We know there are light displays in other communities and there wasn't anything like this here in Central Minnesota."

The lights will be on from dusk to dawn until December 31st and is funded through the help of a non-profit.

Besides the lights, Corcoran says they're planning free special festivals to kickoff the holiday season.

"This Saturday we will be out at Lake Francis, the lights will be on, we will have hot chocolate and a bonfire and hopefully the weather cooperates so we have a nice evening of fun and new lights."

Corcoran says they hope to make the light display an annual event and grow each year.