Apollo Swimmer Gets State Tournament Send-Off [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Apollo High School celebrated one of their own on Thursday afternoon. Swimmer Logan Bakken was given a proper send-off before his trip to the state tournament.

He will be competing this weekend in Minneapolis in the 100-meter breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley. Bakken says the team has become like family to him.

I’ve loved this team even though they annoy me most of the time. They’re a good family that I’ve come to love.

He is the first student to represent Apollo in the tournament in over ten years and feels it is a fitting end to his six-year career.

I think it will be just a wonderful and fun way to end my swimming career. It’s been a long six years and it will be a fun end.

The action begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday at the University of Minnesota Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center.