Amos K. Studer, 58, St. Cloud

January 21, 1960 – January 6, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN for Amos K. Studer, age 58 who died peacefully Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family may visit from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. The visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

Amos was born on January 21, 1960 in St. Cloud, MN to Amos L. and Alma (Klescz) Studer. He married Rhonda Niewind on April 29, 1994 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Amos was a machinist at Malco Tools in Annandale. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved being with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and sports.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; children Jordan Studer, Josh Vanderpool and Aaron (Alysha) Vanderpool; grandchildren, Jack, LillyAnn, Emma and Bailey; siblings, Jim Studer, Joan (Gary) Powers, Margie (Gary) Stroeing, Jack Studer, Linda Canning, Carrie Dvorak; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Michael and Mark.

Amos’ family would like to thank Elizabeth Olson (Jordan’s significant other), Quiet Oaks, and Centra Care Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care of Amos.