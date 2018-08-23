Alphonse C. “Al” Theis, 92, Cold Spring

April 6, 1926 – August 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Alphonse C. Theis age 92, who died Wednesday, August 22, at St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are entrusted to Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Al was born on April 6, 1926 in St. Nicholas, MN to William and Theresia (Schreiner) Theis. On October 12, 1949 he was united in marriage to Alice M. Neu at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN. Al served in the U.S. Army from February 1945 to January 1947. He was employed by Cold Spring Granite Company for 43 years. Al was an avid sports fan, especially analyzing the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Al enjoyed golfing in his retirement, playing his guitar and harmonica, and playing cards with his family and friends. He loved his family, and above all, his grandkids were his greatest pride and joy. Al was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, Knights of Columbus council # 5344, American Legion Post 455, and VFW Post 4248.

He is survived by his wife, Alice of 68 years; children, Dan (Donna), Bob (Mary), Dave (Robin), Nancy (Tom) Schroeder, and Allan (Theresa); siblings, Roman, Marie Nistler, Rufina (Sylvester) Jagielski; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three infant brothers; siblings, Stephen, Joseph, Edwin, Alfred, Veronica Kaeter and Monica Huschle; In-laws, Barbara Theis, Philomena Theis, Adeline Theis, Donald Kaeter, Lawrence Huschle, Ralph Nistler, Eldred Neu, Roy Biery and Clearance Dockendorf.

The family would like to make a heartfelt “thank you” to the caring physicians and staff at both the St. Cloud Hospital and the VA Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care. Also, to Fr. Frank, Fr. Mark, Chaplain Dan, and Deacon Larry for their many visits and blessings.