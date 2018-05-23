Allegiant Flights to Florida Returning this Fall

ST. CLOUD -- The direct flights between St. Cloud and Southwest Florida will be returning this fall. Allegiant Airlines has announced they are bringing back the twice-weekly service to Punta Gorda Airport.

The flights will resume on November 7th and will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using Airbus A320 planes. They don't have a seasonal end date yet, but it typically runs through Easter.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says, "it's great for those wanting a warm getaway this winter, or to see the Twins spring training in nearby Fort Myres.