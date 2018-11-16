Allegiant Flights from St. Cloud to Florida Are Back

With the colder weather now here, Allegiant Airlines is starting ramp up their regular flights out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport to some warmer destinations.

Flights to Punta Gorda, Florida start-up again Saturday. The route will fly twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 6th.

Meanwhile, the regular Allegiant flights to Mesa, Arizona will continue their twice-weekly schedule -- also on Wednesdays and Saturdays -- through January. The Mesa flights will increase to four or five times a week during the height of vacation season in February, March, and April.