Alfred J. “AJ” Miller, 93, St. Cloud

July 6, 1924 - July 16, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Alfred J. “AJ” Miller, age 93, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Alfred was born on July 6, 1924 to Theodore and Johanna (Hardinger) Miller in St. Joseph, Minnesota. He was raised on his parent’s farm in St. Joseph and attended country school. He later attended St. Mary’s Elementary School in St. Cloud and eventually graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1941. At age 17, he enlisted into the armed forces and Honorably Served his country in the United States Navy from 1941 to 1945, as a Radioman 3rd Class, aboard troop and munitions transport ships, and alongside Merchant Marines. After his service, he attended the University of Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Margaret Cameron on July 27, 1946 in Minneapolis. They later moved to Chisholm and returned to St. Cloud in 1969. He worked for Northwestern Bell and AT&T for 35 years. He was a member of the Toastmasters, Kiwanis, Lions Club and Knights of Columbus Council #3539 in Chisholm, the Eagles Aerie #622 in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids Lions and St. Peter’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher.

AJ was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to go golfing, fishing, bowling, curling and playing Bocce Ball. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch his grandchildren compete in their various sports and activities. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife; visiting every state in the United States. Alfred had a special affection for spending time with his family, especially attending the many annual family reunions that they had. AJ kept an immaculate lawn and was especially fond of spending countless hours maintaining and grooming his yard.

He is survived by children, Richard (Judy) of Nevis, Karen (Gary) Salminen, of St. Paul, Tim (Joan), of Sartell, Todd (Mary), of St. Cloud; 8 grandchildren and 10 ½ great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret on November 13, 2010; siblings, Aloys, Joe, Andrew, Edmund, Adeline, Lawrence, Sylvester, Marie, Robert and Raymond.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital and Country Manor Campus for their attentive care given to AJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.