UPDATE: 911 Systems Operational After Outage

ST. CLOUD -- Things have been restored to the 9-1-1 call systems at the Stearns County and Benton County Dispatch Centers.

As of 5:22 p.m. Wednesday the Stearns County Sheriff's Office says things have been restored and operations are normal.

At about 4:30 p.m. callers were receiving a busy signal when trying to call dispatch in Stearns County and Benton County.

The outage was part of a state wide issue. At this time the cause of the problem is unknown.