200 Bicyclists Pedal Around the State To Take In The View

ST. CLOUD -- A group of 200 bike enthusiast made a stop in St. Cloud Thursday as part of their week long trip across the state.

The Tour of Minnesota, formerly known as the Jim Klobuchar Ride, began 44-years ago as a joy ride for bicyclists.

Ride Director Bob Lincoln says the ride is about a group of people getting together and enjoying what Minnesota has to offer.

You don't see the world in a car, you drive right by all the beautiful stuff. On a bike you have time to stop, visit and explore.

The group started last Saturday in Wilmar and made stops in Morris, Fergus Falls, Alexandria, Little Falls, St. Cloud before heading back to Wilmar Friday morning.

Lincoln says they have riders of all ages who start out as strangers and soon become friends.

I think our youngest rider is 10, last year it was 12, and we go all the way up.

Lincoln says they have riders not only from Minnesota but California, Pennsylvania and Mexico make the yearly trip.