Sartell Holds Special Bike to School Day Celebration
SARTELL --Kids in Sartell strapped on their helmets and hopped on their bikes for an afternoon of fun at Lion's Park Wednesday.
The city is held a special biking event in honor of National Bike to School Day.
Throughout the day bicycle friend communities were encouraged to either have kids bike to school or hold community events centered around biking.
Sartell City Planner Nate Keller says when you have an active community it's important to be a pedestrian friendly.
"It leads to more opportunities for folks to be active and safe. One thing we try and do is keep up with maintenance of our trails and parks. It's one thing we hear from folks is to maintain what you have or make it better."
Some of the activities include bike tune-ups, an obstacle course, bounce house, lawn games, and free food.
Keller says they hope to make this a yearly tradition.
"We'll see how it goes today and see the feedback we get. I would hope we can do something like this for years to come."
About 126 Minnesota schools held some sort of bike friendly event. Other area schools participating include Albany, Avon and Discovery Elementary in Waite Park.
The Bike to School Day celebration in Sartell goes until 5:00 p.m. and is free to attend.