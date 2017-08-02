2 Men Charged in Shootout Involving La Crescent Officers

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (AP) _ Two Wisconsin men suspected of firing at Minnesota police officers during a car chase are facing felony charges.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that 19-year-olds Wyatt Robert Helfrich and William Gerald Wallraff are in jail facing seven charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Authorities say two La Crescent police officers stopped a vehicle early Monday after seeing two men behaving suspiciously at a convenience store. Police say one of the men began shooting as one of the officers approached their vehicle on foot. Authorities say the suspects drove off and continued to fire at the officers in pursuit.

Police say Helfrich and Wallraff surrendered after their car was disabled with spike strips.