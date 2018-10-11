Zimmerman Man Sent to Prison for Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

ELK RIVER -- A Sherburne County judge has sentenced a Zimmerman man to six years and nine months in prison for driving drunk and crashing into a business last year, killing one person.

Sixty-five-year-old Robert Johnson was convicted in June of criminal vehicular homicide and four counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Records show Johnson had a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.10 when he crashed his SUV into the Reliant Systems building in Zimmerman in September 2017.

The crash killed 51-year-old Daniel Elliott of Hamburg and injured four others.

Johnson told a sheriff's deputy he'd had at least two drinks and that the accelerator on his SUV got stuck.

The sentence is the maximum term under state sentencing guidelines. Johnson argued for probation.