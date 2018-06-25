Zimmerman Man Jailed After Assault Over the Weekend

ZIMMERMAN -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a Zimmerman man is being held in the county jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Twenty-year-old Dyllan Wilhite was arrested Saturday, after an alleged assault that sent another man to the hospital. The assault happened Friday night at a home in the 14000 block of 285th Avenue Northwest in Baldwin Township. Authorities found out it took place after a relative of the victim called them to report it the next day.