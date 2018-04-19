Zimmerman Man Arrested on Alleged Domestic Assault

ZIMMERMAN -- A Zimmerman man faces several charges including domestic assault, after he was arrested early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. at a home at 865 East Boulevard in Zimmerman.

Sheriff Joel Brott says they received a report 19-year-old Seth Steadman assaulted an acquaintance. When deputies arrived they found Steadman locked inside the home and might have a gun.

Deputies tried to get Steadman to come out on his own, but he refused. Authorities used a search warrant and found him hiding in a laundry room closet.

While in the home authorities say they also found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Brott says Steadman is a convicted felon and is not allowed to posses firearms of ammunition. He also had outstanding warrants for charges of burglary, theft and fleeing police.

Steadman was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail. He faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault and drug possession.