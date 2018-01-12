Zac Brown Band Announces Target Field Concert Date

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Zac Brown Band joined by OneRepublic is on deck to perform at Target Field this summer.

The country band announced Friday their "Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018" North American Tour will include a stop in Minneapolis, August 10th.

Tickets for the concert will go sale January 19th to the general public.

The 27-date tour is the band's largest stadium tour. Other than Target Field, the multi-platinum artists will make stops at Boston's Fenway Park, San Francisco's AT&T Park, and San Diego's Petco Park. The Eagles will also be joining the Zac Brown band in Boston and San Diego.

Zac Brown says "Down The Rabbit Hole" is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence.

The band's latest album, 'Welcome Home' features hit single 'My Old Man' which is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at this year's Grammy Awards.

To see all "Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018" North American Tour dates follow the link below.