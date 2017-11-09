Your Picks For Best Chick Flicks For 2nd Hunter’s Widows Weekend
Yesterday, I contacted my Facebook friends to see if they would give me some suggestions of great chick flicks to watch this weekend since all the hunter widows spent all their money, LAST weekend. There was an overwhelming response! Here are just some of the movies you chose.
- Bad Moms
- Bad Moms Christmas
- Ever After
- The Notebook
- You've Got Mail
- Sleepless In Seattle
- An Affair To Remember
- Funny Face
- Monster In Law
- Forest Gump
- 50 First Dates
- Bridesmaids
- Gone With The Wind
- The Empire Strikes Back (Really?)
- The Way We Were- A Star Is Born
- Leap Year
- When In Rome
- The Proposal
- Hope Floats
- Sweet Home Alabama
- The Full Monty (Oh...This is so NED!)
- The Secret
- The Princess Bride
- New In Town
- No Reservations
- One Fine Day
- Raising Helen
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Notting Hill
- Moonstruck
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- Kate & Leopold
- Return To Me