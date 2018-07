COKATO -- A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car while rollerblading. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 12 in Cokato.

A car driven by 45-year-old Anne Kivisto of Dassel was going west on Highway 12 when she struck the girl who was trying to cross the highway.

The girl was taken to the Hutchinson hospital. Her condition is not known.

Kivisto and her 14-year-old passenger were not hurt.