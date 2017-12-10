Yemeni-American Minnesota Man Finds Success In Comedy

ST. PAUL (AP) _ A Yemeni-American comedian from the Twin Cities is on the cusp of a major career breakthrough.

29-year-old Ali Sultan appeared on the Comedy Central show `` Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City.'' Sultan emigrated from Yemen to Minnesota when he was 14.

Hart filmed an episode of the show in the Twin Cities in August. Dozens of comics auditioned to be a part of the half-hour show. Sultan is one of four local comics who appeared in the episode, which aired Friday.

Sultan's comedy features stories about police stops, racial profiling and religion that come from his experiences.

Sultan was previously named the funniest person in the Twin Cities by the Acme Comedy Company.