X Games to Remain in Minneapolis Through 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The X Games will remain in Minneapolis through 2020.

ESPN and Minneapolis officials announced a two-year extension agreement Tuesday

to keep the extreme-sport event at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The summer X Games took place at the Minnesota Vikings' indoor stadium for the first time last year and are returning this year.

X Games vice president Tim Reed says the event's first year in Minneapolis "proved what an incredible fan experience X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium can offer,'' and that organizers are ``excited to build on that success over the next three years.''

This year's event will feature four days of skateboard, BMX, Moto X and Harley-Davidson flat track competition at the downtown Minneapolis stadium on July 19-22. Tickets are now available at XGames.com.