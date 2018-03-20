Work at Target Field This Twins Season, Job Fairs Coming Soon

Target Field, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you'd like to work at Target Field during the upcoming Twins season, there are a few job fairs coming up that may interest you.

Deleware North, the food and drink partner of the Twins, will be holding a series of job fairs at Target Field through March and April. They'll also have a $200 sign-on bonus for new hires.

The job fairs are on:

  • March 21 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • March 23 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • April 17 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • April 19 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The sign-on bonus is for anyone hired from March 19 - April 30. You'd get half of it after 25 events, and the other half at the end of the season.

