Work at Target Field This Twins Season, Job Fairs Coming Soon

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you'd like to work at Target Field during the upcoming Twins season, there are a few job fairs coming up that may interest you.

Deleware North, the food and drink partner of the Twins, will be holding a series of job fairs at Target Field through March and April. They'll also have a $200 sign-on bonus for new hires.

The job fairs are on:

March 21 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

March 23 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

April 17 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

April 19 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.