Women’s March Takes to the Streets in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- On the third anniversary of the National Women’s March in Washington D.C., St. Cloud decided to hold its own.

Tori Carlson is a residence hall director at SCSU and the Publicity and Social Media Coordinator for the march. She says it was important to hold the event locally.

Myself and some other people involved in the women’s march planning had attended the 2017 women’s march in Washington D.C. We really felt like there was value in being in community in our community. There’s value in having people connect and maybe they get to hear a story of a woman in St. Cloud whose experience is different than their own.

Organized by the St. Cloud State Women’s Center, the march started at Lake George, went through downtown, and ended with a rally inside of Tech High School.

Carlson says in some ways it was a celebration of the recent mid-term elections.

We just selected the 116th congress with the most amount of women that we’ve ever had in office, so I think there are things to celebrate today that we didn’t quite feel like we had in 2017.

The march lifted up issues concerning reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights, as well as environmental justice and ending violence against women.