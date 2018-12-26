Woman’s Body Found in Lake; Search Continues for Companion

BABBITT (AP) -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says authorities have found the body of a missing woman in a northern Minnesota lake, but rescue workers are still seeking her companion.

The sheriff's office says county rescue squad members located the body of 60-year-old Debbie Senarighi late Monday in White Iron Lake, southeast of Ely, Minnesota. Officials say it appears Senarighi and 60-year-old Kenneth Wildenauer's snowmobile broke through thin ice as they got close to an island.

The sheriff's office says rescue officials are searching the area to find Wildenauer. Officials have been seeking information about the couple after Wildenauer was reported missing because he didn't go to work Monday.

Officials found cars belonging to Senarighi and Wildenauer parked at his cabin in Babbitt. Officials say a snowmobile was gone from the cabin.