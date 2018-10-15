Woman Taken to Hospital After Highway 95 Crash

FOLEY -- One woman was hurt in a two-car crash in Foley Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on eastbound Highway 95 shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Nissan Altima was heading east on Highway 95 and was stopped for a vehicle turning onto 145th Avenue Northeast. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was also heading east on the highway and rear-ended the Altima.

The driver of the Altima, 74-year-old Judy Lau of Maple Grove was not hurt. However, her passenger, 86-year-old Elaine Munson of Princeton was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Sentra, 25-year-old Myriah Gillette of Princeton was not hurt.