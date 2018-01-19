Woman Jailed After Man Stabbed in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is hospitalized after he was stabbed early Friday morning.

St. Cloud police were called to the 1500 block of Northway Drive just before 12:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing incident inside an apartment.

Police arrived to find a 19-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Kathilina Garcia . Police say Garcia and the man are acquaintances and he was stabbed during an argument.

The victim is hospitalized in stable condition. Garcia is jailed on suspicion of 1st and 2nd-degree assault.