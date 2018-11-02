Woman Hurt When Car Hits Tractor, Trailer

COKATO -- A woman was hurt when the car she was driving rear-ended a tractor and trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 12 near Cokato.

Thirty-five-year-old Rochelle Raisanen of Cokato was going east on the highway. Meanwhile, a tractor pulling a trailer was also going east with its flashers on, when the car struck the trailer.

Raisanen was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.

The tractor driver, 53-year-old Jeffrey Russell of Cokato, was not hurt.