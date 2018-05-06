Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO - A Crystal woman was hurt when her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 25 in Monticello.
A car driven by 41-year-old Darren Jensen of Lester Prairie was going south on Highway 25 when he slowed for traffic and was hit from behind. He was not hurt.
The second vehicle was driven by 38-year-old Andrea Nix of Crystal. She was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her two passengers were not hurt.