DELANO -- A Blaine woman was hurt in crash in Delano Monday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 12 near Eaken Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Wade Venstad of Buffalo was making a U-turn on Highway 12, in his pick-up, when he struck a car that was on the shoulder.

The driver of the car, 54-year-old Laurie Johnson of Blaine was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Venstad was not hurt.