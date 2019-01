The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-105 Thursday night at Staples Center. The Timberwolves have now won three straight games to improve to 24-24 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points and secured 12 rebounds to lead the Wolves to the win. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves will play at Utah Friday night in the second half of a back-to-back. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.