Wolves Drop Heartbreaker to Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped another home game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The Wolves kicked out to an early lead, outscoring the Nuggets 38-29 in the first quarter. In the second, Denver cut Minnesota’s lead down to 64-61.

The Nuggets outscored the Wolves in the third, giving them the 89-88 advantage. In the final quarter, both teams scored 18 points, which was not enough to put the Wolves over the Nuggets. They dropped the contest 107-106.

Karl Anthony-Towns led the team with 31 points. Jerryd Bayless scored 15, Luol Deng tallied 11, and both Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng added 10.

The Wolves fall to 25-27 and will hit the road on Tuesday to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.