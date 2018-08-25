With Cousins Early and Sloter Late, Vikes Top Seahawks 21-20

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins was bothered enough by the throws he missed in Minnesota's third preseason game that he brought a piece of paper with a list of them to the podium for his interview afterward.

There's a long way to go, particularly with an offensive line that's not yet set, but Cousins and the Vikings made some improvements against Seattle.

Cousins passed for 182 yards without a turnover in the first half, before third-stringer Kyle Sloter threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 21-20 comeback victory over the Seahawks on Friday night.

Vikings rookie Daniel Carlson, who just won the kicker job this week when seventh-year veteran Kai Forbath was released, pulled two 42-yard field goal attempts wide left in the first half. Following the first miss, Latavius Murray's touchdown run capped the second drive. Then coach Mike Zimmer ordered a 2-point conversion.

Zimmer noted that Carlson, a fifth-round draft pick from Auburn, only missed a couple of kicks in practices since training camp started. The coach actually expressed more concern about the kick coverage teams, which have allowed long returns in each exhibition game.

The Vikings play at Tennessee to wrap up the preseason slate on Thursday.