Wisconsin Service Held for Costa Rica Crash Victim

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Chippewa Falls to remember a Wisconsin native and former Minnesota resident who died in a charter plane crash in Costa Rica.

Thirty-three-year-old Amanda Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed in the Dec. 31 crash. Two crew members also died. She was working as a guide for the California-based adventure travel company Backroads.

A memorial service was held for Geissler Sunday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. Geissler was born there and graduated from high school in Thorp. She played basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and later lived in Eden Prairie and St. Paul, Minnesota.