Winter Outlook: What the Experts Say We Can Expect
UNDATED -- If you are hoping for a mild winter, you might be in luck. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has just released their outlook for the winter months of December, January and February.
A weak El Nino has a 70 to 75 percent chance of developing, which would bring drier than normal conditions for parts of the north and wetter than normal conditions for the southern United States.
The 2018 U.S. Winter Outlook (December through February):
Temperature
-
Warmer-than-normal conditions are anticipated across much of the northern and western U.S., with the greatest likelihood in Alaska and from the Pacific Northwest to the Northern Plains.
No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures.
Precipitation
-
Wetter-than-average conditions are favored across the southern tier of the U.S., and up into the Mid-Atlantic. Northern Florida and southern Georgia have the greatest odds for above-average precipitation this winter.
-
Drier-than-average conditions are most likely in parts of the northern Rockies and Northern Plains, as well as in the Great Lakes and northern Ohio Valley.
-