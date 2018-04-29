Willmar Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Cosmos

COSMOS -- A passenger was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 7 near Cosmos.

Sixty-nine-year-old Marsha Milani of Willmar was driving west when her car went off the road, struck a road approach, and rolled.

Marsha Miliani was not hurt, but one of her passengers 31-year-old Mina Milani of Willmar was brought to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.