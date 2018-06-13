Willmar Man Indicted on Federal Weapons, Pipe Bomb Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A western Minnesota man faces federal charges that he illegally possessed 10 machine guns as well as unregistered pipe bombs and silencers.

A federal grand jury indicted 46-year-old Chad Lee Monson of Willmar on numerous firearms violations last week. Monson returns to U.S. District Court for a detention hearing and arraignment Friday.

The new charges stem from an arsenal law enforcement officers allegedly found when they searched his rural Kandiyohi County property.

Monson was among five people arrested during a Jan. 30 raid of his home by drug and gang task force agents.

Monson also is awaiting trial on state criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.