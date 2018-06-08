Will Justify Take This Years Triple Crown At The Belmont Stakes?

JUSTIFY FAVORITE TO WIN AT BELMONT

Justify, the winner of this years Kentucky Derby and Preakness, is picked as the favorite with 4-5 odds at the 150th run of The Belmont Stakes. It's hard not to pick Justify as the winner; Everyone wants to see a Triple Crown Winner, and this could be another big year

HOW TO WATCH THE RACE

NBC will be broadcasting the race Saturday, June 9th at 5:35 pm central.The event has been sold out, but you CAN still place your bets by clicking HERE.

GOLDBERG PICKS HOFBURG TO WIN THE BELMONT