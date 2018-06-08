Will Justify Take This Years Triple Crown At The Belmont Stakes?
JUSTIFY FAVORITE TO WIN AT BELMONT
Justify, the winner of this years Kentucky Derby and Preakness, is picked as the favorite with 4-5 odds at the 150th run of The Belmont Stakes. It's hard not to pick Justify as the winner; Everyone wants to see a Triple Crown Winner, and this could be another big year
HOW TO WATCH THE RACE
NBC will be broadcasting the race Saturday, June 9th at 5:35 pm central.The event has been sold out, but you CAN still place your bets by clicking HERE.
GOLDBERG PICKS HOFBURG TO WIN THE BELMONT
Legendary Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, Sportscaster for CBS, says Justify is coming off a very tiring race at The Preakness, and he's coming off of 5 races. Goldberg says that Hofburg is looking good right now. Even though he only took 7th at The Kentucky Derby, he has the skills to spoil the win for Justify.