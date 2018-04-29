Wilfred “Willie” A. Schauer, 79, St. Cloud

June 15, 1938 – April 27, 2018

Wilfred “Willie” A. Schauer, age 79, of St. Cloud, died on April 27, 2018 at the St Cloud V.A. Medical Center, after a difficult struggle with cancer.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM At Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM church. Rev. Dee Pederson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Wilfred was born on June 15, 1938 to Ervin and Naomi (Bremer) Schauer in Fairhaven Minnesota. He graduated from Kimball High School. Following graduation Wilfred served with the US Army Reserves. He married Carol Jensen on August 3rd, 1963 at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins.

Wilfred worked at American Linen Supply for 32 years, he was a member of the Eagles club since 1973 and served District President in 2015, he was an active member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 for 39 years, and loved working at the St. Stephen and Forest City steam shows. He was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for 54 years. Wilfred loved gardening, playing cards, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a great husband, loving father and wonderful grandfather.

Wilfred is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Carol; two children, Rochelle (Jon) Krantz of Sartell and Colleen Schauer of St. Cloud, Grandchildren: Jacob, Hailey, Jamie and Katheryn; 10 great grandchildren, brother Ted (Arlene) Schauer of Yuma, AZ; nieces and nephews Diana, Steven (Susan), Douglas (Sherry) and Roxana: brother-in-law Dale Jensen of Forest City.