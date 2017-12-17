Wild Winning Streak Ends
ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild's four-game winning streak came to end after losing 3-2 to the visiting Edmonton Oilers.
The Oilers opened the scoring in the 2nd period with a short-handed goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
A few minutes later Wild defensemen Matt Dumba tied the game at 1-1. Mikael Granlund had the only assist on the tying goal.
Edmonton would regain the lead after Milan Lucic finished a loose puck. Edmonton would add to their lead early in the 3rd period when Jesse Puljujarvi slipped one behind the Wild goaltender.
Dumba would score again for Minnesota but it was too little too late as Edmonton won 3-2.