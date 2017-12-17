Wild Winning Streak Ends

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild's four-game winning streak came to end after losing 3-2 to the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers opened the scoring in the 2nd period with a short-handed goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

A few minutes later Wild defensemen Matt Dumba tied the game at 1-1. Mikael Granlund had the only assist on the tying goal.

Edmonton would regain the lead after Milan Lucic finished a loose puck. Edmonton would add to their lead early in the 3rd period when Jesse Puljujarvi slipped one behind the Wild goaltender.