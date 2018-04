The Minnesota Wild defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 21-16-5 with the win.

Matt Cullen and Eric Staal each scored a pair of goals in the win for Minnesota, while goalie Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves in net. Zach Parise made his season debut for the Wild, charting 13:35 of ice time while attempting three shots on goal.

The Wild will host Buffalo Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390.