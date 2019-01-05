﻿﻿Wild Overcome Early Deficit to Beat Ottawa

The Minnesota Wild extended their win streak to two games by beating the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday.

Minnesota got off to a slow start and ended the opening period trailing 1-0. In the second they found their groove and scored three goals. Ottawa scored their second and closed the gap to 3-2.

In the third period, both teams scored again, but the Wild held on to win 4-3.

Jared Spurgeon scored two goals for the Wild. Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway each added one.

The Wild return to the ice on Monday, Jan. 7th when they take on the Canadiens in Montreal. Pre-game starts at 6:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.