Wild Falls Short In Winnipeg Wednesday

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in the opening game of their playoff series. Game two is set for Friday night in Winnipeg.

After a scoreless first period, Mark Scheifele scored a power play goal with just 2:23 remaining in the second period to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

The Wild came out strong to begin the third period, with goals from Matt Cullen at 1:46 and Zach Parise at 3:58 to take a short-lived 2-1 lead. However, Patrik Laine scored just 53 seconds later for the Jets, tying the game at two.

Joe Morrow would score the game-winner for Winnipeg at 12:47 of the third, giving the Jets the one-game advantage in the series.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnynk made 37 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck turned away 18 of Minnesota's 20 shots in the game.

The Wild will play at Winnipeg again Friday night at 6:30. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.