Wild Fall to Flames 2-1

The Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game win streak with a loss to Calgary at home on Saturday.

After being shutout in Calgary nine days previously, Minnesota got off to a slow start. The Flames scored the first goal of the night in the first period of gameplay. The tension between the two teams was high, as Minnesota’s Ryan Suter and Calgary's Sam Bennett got into a fight on the ice before the end of the first.

In the second, the Wild responded with a goal of their own to tie the game at 1-1. However, the Flames scored their second goal in the third period to regain the lead. The Wild were not able to close the gap, even with nearly nine minutes remaining in the game.

Jordan Greenway scored the only goal for Minnesota. Goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 of 26 shots.

The Wild fall to 17-13-2. They will return to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 18 when they host the San Jose Sharks. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.